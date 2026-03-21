Chicago Fights Back: Legal Battle over Frozen Transit Funds

The Chicago Transit Authority has launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The legal action challenges the White House decision to suspend $3.1 billion in crucial funding for Chicago's rail projects. According to the suit, this move is seen as an unlawful political retaliation.

The funds, initially approved under former President Joe Biden, were intended to support critical modernization and expansion efforts for Chicago's transit system, known as the 'L.' The ongoing legal battle reflects growing tensions between the Republican administration and Democratic cities and states.

The lawsuit argues that the federal government is wrongfully withholding billions of dollars in federal grants necessary for vital infrastructure projects, claiming the suspension violates the Administrative Procedure Act. Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation has yet to respond to these allegations. The withheld funding jeopardizes CTA's financial stability as it resorts to extraordinary measures to continue its functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)