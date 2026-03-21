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US Shifts Patriot Missiles from Europe to Middle East Amid Iran Conflict

A number of US Patriot air defence missiles have been relocated from Europe to the Middle East as the US focuses on its conflict with Iran. This has raised concerns about the resulting gaps in Europe's air defences against Russia, according to anonymous US defence officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:25 IST
US Shifts Patriot Missiles from Europe to Middle East Amid Iran Conflict
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The United States has redeployed a significant portion of its Patriot air defence missiles from Europe to the Middle East, in a move driven by its conflict with Iran. This shift has sparked concerns over potential vulnerabilities in Europe's air defences, particularly against any Russian threats, US defence officials revealed anonymously.

One of these officials noted the rapid depletion of Patriot missile stocks in Europe and other regions, emphasizing the gravity of the situation due to the ongoing war with Iran. They described the circumstances as quite alarming, highlighting the reduced defensive capabilities.

Meanwhile, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, reassured the public, stating that the US military possesses ample munitions and weapon stockpiles necessary to fulfill the objectives of Operation Epic Fury, as outlined by President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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