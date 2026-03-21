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Spotlight on Gender Representation: Congress Leader Calls for More Seats for Women

Congress leader V D Satheesan addressed concerns about inadequate female representation in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, expressing dissatisfaction with the limited number of seats for women. He also touched upon party unity amid speculation and discussed support for former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran and colleague Joseph Vazhakan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:05 IST
Spotlight on Gender Representation: Congress Leader Calls for More Seats for Women
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On Saturday, V D Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, emphasized the need for more female representation in the Assembly elections, acknowledging dissatisfaction with the current allocation.

Satheesan's remarks followed national spokesperson Shama Mohamed's criticisms regarding female candidates and addressed unity concerns within the Congress amid narratives by rival parties.

He reiterated his support for G Sudhakaran and reflected on Joseph Vazhakan's contributions, amid Vazhakan's disappointment over not being selected to run for a seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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