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Ensuring Fairness: EVM Randomisation Process Completed for Upcoming Elections

The Election Commission has finished the initial randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trails for the upcoming elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. This process, intended to boost transparency and voter confidence, involves allocating EVMs through a two-stage random process, ensuring fair distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:23 IST
Ensuring Fairness: EVM Randomisation Process Completed for Upcoming Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has successfully completed the preliminary randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and paper trail devices ahead of the elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, scheduled for April 9. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and bolster the confidence of political parties and voters in the electoral process.

In its pursuit to ensure impartiality, the poll authority employs a two-stage randomisation strategy. Initially, EVMs are allocated from district-level warehouses to Assembly constituencies. The second stage sees these machines further distributed from the Assembly level to specific polling stations, ensuring a fair distribution throughout the poll-going states.

Additionally, the Election Commission announced that a similar randomisation procedure has been completed for by-elections in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura. This effort, conducted via the EVM management system under the oversight of district election officers and party representatives, guarantees transparency and reliability. The randomised EVM lists have been duly shared with the political parties, reinforcing the process's credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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