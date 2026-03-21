RPI (A) Strategizes West Bengal Polls: Aligns with BJP for Unified Front

Union minister Ramdas Athawale declared that his party, RPI (A), may not field candidates in West Bengal, instead supporting the BJP to prevent a division of votes, indicating strategic electoral collaboration.

During a press briefing in Nagpur, Athawale outlined RPI (A)'s plans to contest in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, targeting 25-30 seats in Tamil Nadu, 15-20 in Assam, and 8-10 in Kerala.

Athawale also addressed the arrest of rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, calling for stringent measures and suggesting the prompt replacement of Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson following related controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)