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RPI (A) Strategizes West Bengal Polls: Aligns with BJP for Unified Front

Union minister Ramdas Athawale announced RPI (A)'s decision to support BJP in upcoming West Bengal elections to prevent vote splitting. The party will contest in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Meanwhile, Athawale addressed the controversy surrounding rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, emphasizing the need for strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:26 IST
RPI (A) Strategizes West Bengal Polls: Aligns with BJP for Unified Front
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale declared that his party, RPI (A), may not field candidates in West Bengal, instead supporting the BJP to prevent a division of votes, indicating strategic electoral collaboration.

During a press briefing in Nagpur, Athawale outlined RPI (A)'s plans to contest in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, targeting 25-30 seats in Tamil Nadu, 15-20 in Assam, and 8-10 in Kerala.

Athawale also addressed the arrest of rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, calling for stringent measures and suggesting the prompt replacement of Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson following related controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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