Political Showdown in Baranagar: Clash Over Campaign Clashes!
In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, BJP and TMC supporters clashed over campaign posters in Baranagar. Allegations flew from both sides, with accusations of outsiders causing disruptions. In the tense atmosphere, central forces worked to disperse the crowds peacefully, eventually restoring order after an hour of chaos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent altercation erupted in Baranagar, West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, between BJP and TMC supporters over campaign materials.
The conflict saw hundreds of heated exchanges attributed to both factions, disrupting local peace. Central forces stepped in, managing to disperse the crowds after an hour.
Accusations traded back and forth, each camp blaming the other for the chaos, as traffic and daily life came to a standstill. Peace was eventually restored on the busy BT Road-Tobin Road crossing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- BJP
- TMC
- Baranagar
- politics
- West Bengal
- clash
- posters
- hoardings
- law and order
- campaign
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