Political Showdown in Baranagar: Clash Over Campaign Clashes!

A violent altercation erupted in Baranagar, West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, between BJP and TMC supporters over campaign materials.

The conflict saw hundreds of heated exchanges attributed to both factions, disrupting local peace. Central forces stepped in, managing to disperse the crowds after an hour.

Accusations traded back and forth, each camp blaming the other for the chaos, as traffic and daily life came to a standstill. Peace was eventually restored on the busy BT Road-Tobin Road crossing.

(With inputs from agencies.)