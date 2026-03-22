Vietnam’s Communist Party Secures Dominant Hold in National Assembly Election

The Communist Party of Vietnam has secured an overwhelming majority, winning nearly 97% of the seats in the National Assembly, a result officially confirmed by the parliament on March 22. This outcome reaffirms the party's longstanding dominance, as the newly won 482 seats closely mirror its previous count.

While the unicameral parliament holds limited power in overriding major party decisions, it is set to convene for its first session starting April 6. During this session, lawmakers will confirm new state leaders, including the anticipated ascent of To Lam as president, aligning Vietnam's political configuration akin to China's.

Vietnam's political landscape remains closely tied to China, amidst shared communist governance but fraught with historical tensions, especially in the South China Sea. The conclusion of the election comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East crisis, impacting global trade and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)