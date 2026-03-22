V D Satheesan: The UDF's Rising Star in Kerela's Political Arena
V D Satheesan's rise as Leader of the Opposition in Kerala is pivotal for the Congress-led UDF's revival. Known for his strategic maneuvers, Satheesan has turned Paravur into a stronghold, outpacing competitors and highlighting local development issues. The April 9 elections will test his enduring influence.
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In 2021, V D Satheesan was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, sparking a fresh wave of hope for the Congress-led UDF. His task: topple the established Marxist leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of the 2026 elections.
Satheesan, a seasoned strategist rising through Congress ranks via student politics, has since maneuvered UDF to several significant wins, including by-elections, Lok Sabha polls, and local body elections. As Kerala braces for its new government on April 9, all eyes are on Satheesan to replicate his past successes, especially in his home constituency of Paravur, where he faces stiff competition from LDF's E T Taison Master.
Paravur, part of Ernakulam district with over 1.91 lakh voters, has supported Congress consistently since 2001. Satheesan's proactive grassroots politics transformed his image into an accessible leader, winning him five consecutive terms and galvanizing voters despite the BJP's new formidable candidate Vathsala Prasannakumar. The outcome in Paravur is expected to be a vital indicator of UDF's state-wide prospects and Satheesan's own future as a potential chief minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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