BJP Finalizes Candidates for Puducherry Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its final candidate for the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls in Puducherry, nominating M Arulmurugan for the Karaikal South constituency.

Previously, the BJP had released a list of nine candidates, including Home Minister A Namassivayam and outgoing Speaker Embalam R Selvam. The ruling AINRC, along with the BJP-AIADMK alliance, finalized seat-sharing arrangements, agreeing on 16 seats for AINRC and 14 for BJP.

This arrangement came after talks between Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya. During the 2021 elections, AINRC secured 10 seats, BJP six, and AIADMK none. The forthcoming election's results will be declared on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)