Modi Sets Record as Longest-Serving Leader in India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving head of government in India. Modi's milestone of 8,931 days in service showcases his leadership and commitment to the nation. Naidu lauds Modi's vision and dedication toward India's progress.
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In a remarkable feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in India's history, completing a total of 8,931 days in office. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations, hailing the milestone as a testament to Modi's visionary leadership and dedication to the nation.
With a commitment to India's progress and prosperity, Modi continues to inspire the nation with his vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'. Naidu emphasized how this historic achievement reflects Modi's tireless efforts and a determination that guides India toward a brighter future.
As Modi navigates the nation forward, wishes for continued strength, good health, and success accompany the Prime Minister in his journey to lead India to even greater heights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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