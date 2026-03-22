PDP Aligns with LDF to Safeguard Secularism in Kerala

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) will support the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections, according to a statement made by PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani after a state leadership meeting in Ernakulam.

The decision aligns with the party's commitment to fortify the Left and secular front to defend Kerala against alleged communal and fascist influences impacting its political arena.

The PDP criticized the Congress for purportedly facilitating such forces by promoting accusations from Sangh Parivar groups, suggesting that the trend towards communalism threatens Kerala's future. The decision followed discussions between PDP and the Left Front.

(With inputs from agencies.)