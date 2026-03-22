Narendra Modi: Breaking Records and Setting Milestones
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing the previous record held by Pawan Kumar Chamling. Union ministers and allies lauded his dedicated leadership, highlighting his unwavering commitment to development and nation-first governance over his 8,931 days in public office.
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- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing the previous record of 8,930 days by former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. In marking his 8,931st day, Modi demonstrates an unwavering commitment to public service and nation-first governance.
Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, hailed Modi's legacy. Shah emphasized Modi's dedication to service on global platforms and credited him with transforming India unrecognizably. Rajnath praised Modi's journey from Gujarat's chief minister to his role as prime minister.
The longevity of Modi's leadership was recognized by allies like H D Kumaraswamy and N Chandrababu Naidu, who noted the sustained public trust and transformative impact of his governance. Modi's continued prioritization of sectors such as infrastructure, digital governance, and global engagement remains a testament to his visionary leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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