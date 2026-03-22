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ICE Takes Over: Immigration Agents Step In to Alleviate Airport Chaos

Immigration agents are set to assist TSA in airport security due to staffing shortages, despite lacking specialized training. This controversial move follows funding impasses that have left TSA agents unpaid. The TSA union criticizes the decision, highlighting concerns over safety and pay. Democrats demand policy changes within DHS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:48 IST
ICE Takes Over: Immigration Agents Step In to Alleviate Airport Chaos

In a controversial bid to ease airport congestion, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will support Transportation Security Administration (TSA) teams. Border czar Tom Homan confirmed that from Monday, ICE personnel will join the ranks at airports, despite lacking specific security screening training.

Amidst ongoing political discord and funding issues that have left TSA staff working unpaid, the administration hopes this move will mitigate long lines plaguing major airports. However, critics, including the TSA workers' union, argue that substituting ICE agents is not a sustainable solution to the problem, primarily driven by pay disputes.

As lawmakers remain deadlocked over funding the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats have called for a re-evaluation of ICE's operational policies. Past instances of fatal encounters involving ICE have only intensified debate around the agency's role and conduct, adding layers of complexity to the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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