Immigration Agents to Aid TSA Amid Pay Standoff
The U.S. government plans to use immigration agents to support short-staffed TSA teams, despite concerns over lack of specific training and ongoing pay disputes. The initiative follows a funding issue stalling TSA pay, resulting in significant staff shortages at major airports.
The U.S. government is set to deploy immigration agents at airports to assist short-staffed TSA teams. Announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, this move comes amidst ongoing disputes in Congress over Department of Homeland Security funding, leaving many TSA workers unpaid for weeks.
Tom Homan, U.S. border czar, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have asserted that ICE personnel will help manage airport security, despite a lack of specialized training. Meanwhile, the TSA union has criticized the decision, emphasizing the importance of trained security personnel.
The deadlock in Congress has led to a mass exodus of TSA workers, causing extensive delays at major airports. With ICE agents continuing to receive their pay, Democratic lawmakers have objected, highlighting the need for policy changes within immigration operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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