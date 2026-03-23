Emmanuel Gregoire's Resounding Victory in Paris Mayoral Race
Socialist candidate Emmanuel Gregoire claimed victory over conservative Rachida Dati in the Paris mayoral race, as indicated by two exit polls. Gregoire's win extends the 25-year Socialist dominance in Paris, emphasizing their ecological urban renewal agenda, which continues to appeal to the city's voters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 01:28 IST
- Country:
- France
Socialist party candidate Emmanuel Gregoire emerged victorious against conservative former minister Rachida Dati in the latest Paris mayoral race. The triumph was confirmed by two exit polls released on Sunday.
Gregoire's success signifies a continuation of leftist influence over the French capital, a stronghold for the Socialists for the past 25 years.
Under their leadership, Paris has seen considerable ecological urban development, a strategy that resonates with a significant portion of the electorate.