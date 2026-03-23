Emmanuel Gregoire's Resounding Victory in Paris Mayoral Race

Socialist party candidate Emmanuel Gregoire emerged victorious against conservative former minister Rachida Dati in the latest Paris mayoral race. The triumph was confirmed by two exit polls released on Sunday.

Gregoire's success signifies a continuation of leftist influence over the French capital, a stronghold for the Socialists for the past 25 years.

Under their leadership, Paris has seen considerable ecological urban development, a strategy that resonates with a significant portion of the electorate.