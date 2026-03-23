Trump's Intermittent Diplomacy: De-escalating Strait of Hormuz Conflict

President Donald Trump extended a deadline for Iran to release the Strait of Hormuz, forestalling planned military actions against Iranian infrastructure. Trump suggested on Truth Social that the U.S. might resolve the conflict through negotiations, despite denial from Tehran.

The U.S.-Iran standoff, already rife with threats, has resulted in economic upheaval, notably driving up oil prices worldwide. Trump's indication of potential diplomatic solutions provided slight relief to strained markets. Talks reportedly involve Trump's advisor and family, but official names remain undisclosed by both sides.

Simultaneously, tensions escalated with Israel attacking Tehran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, after these entities targeted Israel. This volatile environment has resulted in significant civilian casualties, as fears of a wider regional conflict loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)