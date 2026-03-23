Romania's Coalition Tensions: Social Democrats' Fateful Decision

Romania's political future hangs in the balance as the leftist Social Democrats prepare to decide on April 20 whether they will continue in the coalition government led by reform-driven Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. Tensions have risen, following the party's recent threat to block the 2026 budget absent last-minute welfare handouts.

The coalition, composed of pro-European Union parties, has worked to decrease the budget deficit from over 9% to an estimated 6.2% this year. However, additional fiscal reforms are essential to maintain Romania's credit ratings and retain access to EU recovery funds.

Political instability is a looming threat as inflation and technical recession grip the economy, amping up support for the far-right opposition leading opinion polls. The Social Democrats' decision may shape the country's financial trajectory and its governance amid future electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)