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North Korea Unveils Ambitious Economic Plan Amid Nuclear Expansion

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced a new five-year economic plan and plans to expand the country's nuclear deterrent. The legislature adopted constitutional changes and received a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing a strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang, according to state media KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-03-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 03:00 IST
North Korea Unveils Ambitious Economic Plan Amid Nuclear Expansion
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has unveiled a new five-year economic plan, pledging to bolster the country's self-defensive nuclear capabilities, state media KCNA reported Tuesday. This announcement came during a legislative session that saw the adoption of constitutional changes aimed at reinforcing Kim's policy directions.

The session also highlighted the growing ties between North Korea and Russia. A congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin was read, affirming a commitment to deepening the strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. The move underscores North Korea's efforts to align more closely with geopolitical allies amid global tensions.

Analysts suggest that North Korea's dual focus on economic development and military enhancement may reflect a strategy to secure national sovereignty while pursuing economic self-reliance. The international community watches closely as the region braces for potential shifts in power dynamics.

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