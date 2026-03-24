Kim Jong Un Sets Nuclear and Economic Priorities in Key Policy Speech

In a bold policy address, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed the nation's commitment to permanently strengthen its nuclear forces, subsequently escalating tensions with South Korea by declaring it the most hostile state. State media KCNA reported that Kim's speech to parliament positioned Pyongyang's nuclear-armed status as irreversible, essential for national security and economic stability.

Kim dismissed any possibility of exchanging nuclear disarmament for economic compensation or security guarantees, emphasizing that nuclear capabilities have successfully deterred war and facilitated the focus of national resources on development. His address highlighted the retreat from peaceful reunification efforts, confirming the adversarial relationship with Seoul.

Aside from defense strategies, Kim charted out economic priorities, advocating a five-year development plan to modernize industries, enhance electricity and coal output, and improve housing and food supply. Despite economic challenges and international sanctions, North Korea's budget reflects a boost in defense spending. The parliamentary gathering further solidified the strategic ties with Russia, as endorsed by a message from President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)