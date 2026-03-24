Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Sets Nuclear and Economic Priorities in Key Policy Speech

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed the nation's parliament, reinforcing the commitment to a permanent strengthening of nuclear forces and labeling South Korea as the most hostile state. He rejected nuclear disarmament for economic benefits and outlined a five-year economic plan amidst rising defense expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 04:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 04:20 IST
Kim Jong Un Sets Nuclear and Economic Priorities in Key Policy Speech
Kim Jong Un

In a bold policy address, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed the nation's commitment to permanently strengthen its nuclear forces, subsequently escalating tensions with South Korea by declaring it the most hostile state. State media KCNA reported that Kim's speech to parliament positioned Pyongyang's nuclear-armed status as irreversible, essential for national security and economic stability.

Kim dismissed any possibility of exchanging nuclear disarmament for economic compensation or security guarantees, emphasizing that nuclear capabilities have successfully deterred war and facilitated the focus of national resources on development. His address highlighted the retreat from peaceful reunification efforts, confirming the adversarial relationship with Seoul.

Aside from defense strategies, Kim charted out economic priorities, advocating a five-year development plan to modernize industries, enhance electricity and coal output, and improve housing and food supply. Despite economic challenges and international sanctions, North Korea's budget reflects a boost in defense spending. The parliamentary gathering further solidified the strategic ties with Russia, as endorsed by a message from President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026