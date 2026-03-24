North Korea's Nuclear Arsenal: Kim Jong Un's Unyielding Stance

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has reiterated his dedication to bolstering the nation's nuclear capabilities, naming South Korea as its main adversary. In a speech to parliament, reported by state media KCNA, Kim underscored the permanent status of North Korea as a nuclear power, dismissing disarmament for economic or security assurances.

Citing the global geopolitical climate, Kim stressed that nuclear arms are crucial for deterring invasions and ensuring regime security without compromising economic growth. The address implied criticism of international military interventions, notably pointing to U.S. actions in Iran, spotlighting Pyongyang's view on external threats.

Setting further policy directions, Kim announced an economic blueprint aimed at revitalizing North Korea's industry, infrastructure, and agriculture, amid international sanctions. Additionally, the legislative body approved increased defense spending, with a significant portion dedicated to enhancing nuclear deterrence, further cementing the country's nuclear strategy.