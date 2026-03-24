Kim Jong Un's Bold Stand: Nuclear Deterrence and Economic Ambitions Amidst Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reaffirmed his nation's commitment to its nuclear forces, declaring the status of a nuclear-armed North Korea as irreversible. In a parliamentary address, Kim emphasized that nuclear armament was crucial for national security and economic growth, dismissing the notion that disarmament could bring economic benefits or security assurances.

Kim's speech also marked a hardening stance towards South Korea, labeling it North Korea's most hostile state. This move signifies a departure from previous policies seeking peaceful reunification, positioning the two Koreas as adversarial states. Analysts noted that the change in rhetoric suggests a formal shift in North Korea's policy towards Seoul.

In addition to security measures, Kim outlined a five-year economic development plan aimed at modernizing industry, boosting energy production, and improving living standards. The legislative session adopted constitutional amendments and a state budget prioritizing defense spending, with a significant portion directed towards enhancing nuclear deterrence capabilities.