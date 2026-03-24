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Stalin Criticizes Modi’s Preparedness Plan Amidst West Asia Tensions

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticizes PM Modi's call for public preparedness amid West Asia tensions, accusing the central government of inaction. Stalin recalls his March requests for support measures, highlighting Tamil Nadu's proactive steps in contrast. Protests were held condemning BJP's alleged oversight, as tensions impact India's energy security and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:44 IST
Stalin Criticizes Modi’s Preparedness Plan Amidst West Asia Tensions
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent remarks in Parliament, where the PM urged citizens to brace themselves for the repercussions of the ongoing West Asia war. Stalin accused the Union government of neglecting its responsibilities despite prior warnings.

In a strongly-worded statement on social media, CM Stalin pointed out that as early as March, he had requested the Prime Minister to ensure the steady supply of LPG, evacuate Tamils from Gulf regions, and adjust gas supply limits. He accused the Centre of failing to act, which led the Tamil Nadu administration to take independent measures.

The Chief Minister recounted the state's initiatives, including subsidies and policy changes to mitigate energy shortages, criticizing the BJP-led Centre for its alleged lack of preparedness. Protests erupted across Tamil Nadu, pressing the Union government to prioritize national welfare amidst the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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