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CPI(M) MP Urges India to Condemn Iran Conflict, Echoing 2003 Iraq Stance

CPI(M) MP John Brittas urged the Indian Parliament to adopt a resolution condemning the US and Israel's military actions in Iran, similar to the 2003 stance on Iraq. Highlighting unresolved economic and humanitarian issues, he emphasized India's responsibility as a leader of non-alignment nations to vocalize against unilateral wars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:04 IST
CPI(M) MP Urges India to Condemn Iran Conflict, Echoing 2003 Iraq Stance
John Brittas
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Tuesday called on the Indian government to move a resolution condemning the military actions by the U.S. and Israel in Iran, drawing parallels with the 2003 Iraq war resolution under then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha, Brittas emphasized the need for a unified and clear stance from India on the ongoing conflict, stating that the silence from India's leadership was 'immoral and illegal'. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge and address the broader conflict in public discourses.

Brittas highlighted potential repercussions on Indians, notably the 700 seafarers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, and pressed for a communication mechanism for affected families. He also pointed to the significant remittances from the Gulf region to Kerala, underscoring economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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