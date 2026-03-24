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Arrest of Former General Raises Questions on 2007 Bangladesh Interim Government

Retired Lieutenant General Masud Uddin Chowdhury, instrumental in implementing the 2007 army-backed interim government in Bangladesh, has been arrested in Dhaka. Previously serving as a coordinator against serious crimes, Chowdhury's charges remain undisclosed. He once held roles as a diplomat and later, a parliamentarian with ties to the Jatiya Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:07 IST
Arrest of Former General Raises Questions on 2007 Bangladesh Interim Government
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, police in Bangladesh have arrested retired Lieutenant General Masud Uddin Chowdhury, a key figure in the 2007 transition to an army-backed interim government. This government was notable for replacing an ostensibly BNP-inclined caretaker administration.

The arrest was carried out on Monday night at Chowdhury's Baridhara residence in Dhaka. Police officials have stated five cases are pending against him, though they have not specified the charges.

Chowdhury is known for his contribution to steering important anti-corruption efforts during the military-backed rule. Later, he functioned as Bangladesh's ambassador to Australia and served as a parliamentarian under the Jatiya Party, aligned with the Awami League in 2008. Chowdhury's arrest comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding key military figures from that era.

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