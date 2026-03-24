Poland Prioritizes EU Defence Funding Amid Global Security Shifts

Poland is making the European Union's defence-funding programme a top priority, aligning its financial strategies with the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative to counter threats, especially from Russia, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski confirmed recently in London.

Describing the SAFE scheme as crucial, Domanski emphasized its role in enhancing Poland's security infrastructure with approximately 44 billion euros at its disposal. He acknowledged Poland's involvement in technical discussions on other defence financing, such as the UK-Finland-Netherlands Multilateral Defence Mechanism, highlighting diverse global efforts to bolster military capabilities.

With Russia's conflict in Ukraine continuing and tension in the Middle East, countries worldwide, including those in NATO, are actively seeking collaborative initiatives like the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank spearheaded by Canada. Domanski expressed more interest in the Multilateral Defence Mechanism than other initiatives, reflecting Poland's strategic focus on bolstering defence in a time of escalating global security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)