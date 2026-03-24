Left Menu

Poland Prioritizes EU Defence Funding Amid Global Security Shifts

Poland is focusing on the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme for defence funding, essential in countering Russian threats. Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski highlights this priority while acknowledging participation in other international defence financing efforts. The global security landscape sees nations striving to boost defence resources amidst rising conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:23 IST
Poland Prioritizes EU Defence Funding Amid Global Security Shifts

Poland is making the European Union's defence-funding programme a top priority, aligning its financial strategies with the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative to counter threats, especially from Russia, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski confirmed recently in London.

Describing the SAFE scheme as crucial, Domanski emphasized its role in enhancing Poland's security infrastructure with approximately 44 billion euros at its disposal. He acknowledged Poland's involvement in technical discussions on other defence financing, such as the UK-Finland-Netherlands Multilateral Defence Mechanism, highlighting diverse global efforts to bolster military capabilities.

With Russia's conflict in Ukraine continuing and tension in the Middle East, countries worldwide, including those in NATO, are actively seeking collaborative initiatives like the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank spearheaded by Canada. Domanski expressed more interest in the Multilateral Defence Mechanism than other initiatives, reflecting Poland's strategic focus on bolstering defence in a time of escalating global security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026