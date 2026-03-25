Left Menu

Siddaramaiah's Budget Assertion: A Political Tug-of-War

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to present two more budgets, contingent on Congress high command approval, despite political tensions with his deputy. Opposition leader R Ashoka mocked this aspiration, highlighting Siddaramaiah's rationalist stance against superstitions, underscoring his commitment to equality and democratic values during assembly discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:03 IST
Siddaramaiah's Budget Assertion: A Political Tug-of-War
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his intent to table two more budgets, pending approval from the Congress high command. This declaration came during a debate in the Karnataka Assembly, remarked upon by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who reminded the assembly of the political rivalry between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah responded confidently, assuring the assembly of his government's future dominance and his commitment to advance rational thinking, social justice, and equality. He criticized the superstitious belief in 'Rahu Kaala' and other inauspicious timings, underscoring his philosophy of rejecting restrictive beliefs while defending his presentation timing.

Not deterred by R Ashoka's jibes regarding the auspiciousness of budget timing, Siddaramaiah reiterated his belief in a democratic, inclusive approach that respects diverse opinions but does not succumb to superstition. He assured that if allowed, he would continue steering the government beyond 2028.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026