Siddaramaiah's Budget Assertion: A Political Tug-of-War

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his intent to table two more budgets, pending approval from the Congress high command. This declaration came during a debate in the Karnataka Assembly, remarked upon by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who reminded the assembly of the political rivalry between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah responded confidently, assuring the assembly of his government's future dominance and his commitment to advance rational thinking, social justice, and equality. He criticized the superstitious belief in 'Rahu Kaala' and other inauspicious timings, underscoring his philosophy of rejecting restrictive beliefs while defending his presentation timing.

Not deterred by R Ashoka's jibes regarding the auspiciousness of budget timing, Siddaramaiah reiterated his belief in a democratic, inclusive approach that respects diverse opinions but does not succumb to superstition. He assured that if allowed, he would continue steering the government beyond 2028.