NDA Confident of Winning Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections with Amicable Seat-sharing Arrangement

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in Tamil Nadu have conveyed confidence following a recent seat-sharing agreement led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the Assembly elections. AIADMK will field candidates for 169 out of the 234 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting 27 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 18, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) 11, Tamil Maanila Congress five, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) one, and Puratchi Bharatham one seat.

NDA leaders have warmly commended the arrangement process. Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP lauded the rapid and harmonious talks, forecasting a comfortable election victory. "There has been a swift and effective resolution to seat-sharing, and we are positive about winning without any hurdles," Soundararajan told ANI.

PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss described the coalition as a "victory alliance", promising superior coordination compared to the opposition DMK, which he criticized for governance failures. Ramadoss voiced confidence in triumphing in over 200 constituencies. Meanwhile, AIADMK leader IS Inbadurai accused the DMK of disseminating misinformation and asserted the AIADMK's dominance in the election outcome.

Separately, AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam echoed the confidence in forming the government with a significant majority. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) plans to contest 175 seats, having allocated positions to allies including Congress and others.

Tamil Nadu's electorate will cast votes on April 23, with result announcements set for May 4. The electoral battle lines are drawn chiefly between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA, as actor Vijay debuts with TVK, hinting at a potential three-way contest.