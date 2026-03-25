Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Death Amid Murder Allegations in Assam Elections

Amid rising political tensions in poll-bound Assam, opposition parties have questioned the police over murder charges in the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. This follows a Singapore coroner ruling accidental drowning as the cause, sparking debate between Indian and Singaporean investigative findings.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda asserted that Zubeen Garg's tragic drowning last September involved no foul play. Contrarily, Assam Police's Special Investigation Team assigned murder charges, creating a swirl of controversy ahead of the upcoming elections, with seven accused named in the case.

This discord in investigative conclusions has become a focal point in the election narrative. Leaders like Congress MP Rakibul Hussain demand clarity and justice, while critics stress the need for transparency in resolving what they view as an ongoing mystery surrounding Garg's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)