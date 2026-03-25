Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Death Amid Murder Allegations in Assam Elections
Opposition parties question Assam police's murder charge over Zubeen Garg's death after Singapore coroner rules accidental drowning. With differing conclusions from India and Singapore, the death remains controversial ahead of Assam elections. A Special Investigation Team names seven accused, and local court begins expedited hearings.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising political tensions in poll-bound Assam, opposition parties have questioned the police over murder charges in the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. This follows a Singapore coroner ruling accidental drowning as the cause, sparking debate between Indian and Singaporean investigative findings.
State Coroner Adam Nakhoda asserted that Zubeen Garg's tragic drowning last September involved no foul play. Contrarily, Assam Police's Special Investigation Team assigned murder charges, creating a swirl of controversy ahead of the upcoming elections, with seven accused named in the case.
This discord in investigative conclusions has become a focal point in the election narrative. Leaders like Congress MP Rakibul Hussain demand clarity and justice, while critics stress the need for transparency in resolving what they view as an ongoing mystery surrounding Garg's untimely demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Solved: Indian Singer Zubeen Garg's Death Ruled Accidental Drowning
Opposition parties demand all-party meeting on women's quota law after current round of assembly polls is completed.
Several opposition parties write to govt, ask for all-party meeting on implementation of women's quota law.
Escalating Tensions: Assam Police Commando Camp Under Attack