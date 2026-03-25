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Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Death Amid Murder Allegations in Assam Elections

Opposition parties question Assam police's murder charge over Zubeen Garg's death after Singapore coroner rules accidental drowning. With differing conclusions from India and Singapore, the death remains controversial ahead of Assam elections. A Special Investigation Team names seven accused, and local court begins expedited hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:28 IST
Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Death Amid Murder Allegations in Assam Elections
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising political tensions in poll-bound Assam, opposition parties have questioned the police over murder charges in the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. This follows a Singapore coroner ruling accidental drowning as the cause, sparking debate between Indian and Singaporean investigative findings.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda asserted that Zubeen Garg's tragic drowning last September involved no foul play. Contrarily, Assam Police's Special Investigation Team assigned murder charges, creating a swirl of controversy ahead of the upcoming elections, with seven accused named in the case.

This discord in investigative conclusions has become a focal point in the election narrative. Leaders like Congress MP Rakibul Hussain demand clarity and justice, while critics stress the need for transparency in resolving what they view as an ongoing mystery surrounding Garg's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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