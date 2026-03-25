Unveiling the Power Struggle within NCP: Allegations and Unexpected Twists

In a dramatic turn of events, Rohit Pawar, an NCP (SP) MLA, has alleged a deliberate attempt by senior leaders to seize control of the Nationalist Congress Party following Ajit Pawar's untimely death. These claims center around party amendments that shifted power to the working president and ignored key family members.

Displaying supposed evidence, Rohit criticized senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, and raised suspicions about motives behind the letters to the Election Commission of India. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's widow, reportedly sought to nullify related correspondences.

Rohit further alleged foul play surrounding the Baramati air crash and pressured MLAs to remain silent. The MLA seeks a criminal investigation into these activities and highlighted mysterious rituals at Ajit Pawar's residence before his death. The situation continues to stir controversy within political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)