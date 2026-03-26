Leadership Shift at Italy's Banking Giant

In a significant leadership change, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third-largest bank, has decided to strip Luigi Lovaglio of his executive powers.

The bank's board, after careful deliberation and consulting with external experts, has chosen Fabrizio Palermo as the new candidate for chief executive.

This decision marks an immediate termination of Lovaglio's role, highlighting a swift shift in the bank's top management.