Leadership Shift at Italy's Banking Giant
Italy's third-largest bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, announced its decision to revoke CEO Luigi Lovaglio's powers. The board has chosen Fabrizio Palermo as the new candidate for chief executive, terminating Lovaglio's roles as CEO and general manager effective immediately.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 01:14 IST
In a significant leadership change, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third-largest bank, has decided to strip Luigi Lovaglio of his executive powers.
The bank's board, after careful deliberation and consulting with external experts, has chosen Fabrizio Palermo as the new candidate for chief executive.
This decision marks an immediate termination of Lovaglio's role, highlighting a swift shift in the bank's top management.