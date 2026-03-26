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Ceasefire Collapse: Renewed Clashes Erupt on Afghan-Pakistani Border

Fighting renewed on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after a ceasefire expired, leading to civilian casualties in Afghanistan. Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire, with accusations of provocations from both sides. The clashes follow recent tensions over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, and TTP attacks have resumed in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 26-03-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 02:03 IST
Ceasefire Collapse: Renewed Clashes Erupt on Afghan-Pakistani Border
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  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Renewed hostilities erupted along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border following the lapse of a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday, leading to civilian casualties in eastern Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban officials reported the expiration of the truce, which had been in place around the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, resulted in the exchange of artillery fire between the two nations.

According to Ziaur Rahman Speenghar, from Afghanistan's Kunar province information and culture department, Pakistani forces allegedly fired artillery shells into Afghan territories, resulting in two civilian deaths and eight wounded. Afghan border forces retaliated by reportedly destroying Pakistani military posts. However, Speenghar's claims remain unverified with no immediate comment from the Pakistani military, though a local Pakistani official accused Afghan forces of instigating the skirmish.

The spike in violence occurs a week after both countries agreed to cease hostilities following Pakistani airstrikes, which reportedly impacted a Kabul hospital, killing many. Pakistan refuted claims of civilian targeting, citing an ammunition depot as their aim. The Pakistani Taliban, TTP, has resumed its assaults in Pakistan, compounding tensions and accusations of Kabul harboring TTP insurgents. Pakistan commits to pursuing TTP until Afghanistan's governance promises no militant activities within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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