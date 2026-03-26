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Nepal Panel Calls for Prosecution of Former PM Oli over Protest Violence

A Nepali investigative panel recommends prosecuting former PM K.P. Sharma Oli for negligence over his failure to prevent deaths during anti-corruption protests last year. The report holds Oli and top officials accountable, suggesting possible legal action, as Balendra Shah prepares to take over as the new prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:41 IST
Nepal Panel Calls for Prosecution of Former PM Oli over Protest Violence
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A Nepali panel has called for the prosecution of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, holding him responsible for failing to prevent the deadliest anti-corruption protests last year. The panel's findings precede the inauguration of rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah as Nepal's new prime minister.

The report indicates Oli's negligence led to the deaths of at least 19 Gen Z protesters on the first day of demonstrations, ultimately forcing his resignation. The protests resulted in 76 fatalities and over 2,500 injuries. Other officials, including former home minister Ramesh Lekhak and police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung, were also named and face potential prosecution.

Legal experts urge criminal investigations before formal charges. The panel's recommendations now rest in the hands of Prime Minister-elect Shah and his Rastriya Swatantra Party. The report also calls for action against numerous officials and security personnel, as victims' families demand justice for the crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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