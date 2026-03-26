Left Menu

Taiwanese Political Storm: Ex-Mayor Ko Wen-je's 17-Year Sentence Sparks Controversy

Former Taipei mayor and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption and misuse of funds. Ko, accused of accepting bribes and embezzling political donations, claims the charges are politically inclined. The verdict has stirred political tensions and protests in Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:14 IST
Taiwanese Political Storm: Ex-Mayor Ko Wen-je's 17-Year Sentence Sparks Controversy
Ko Wen-je
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant development in Taiwanese politics, ex-Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je received a 17-year prison sentence on Thursday, confirmed by the Central News Agency. Ko, who once ran for the presidency, was convicted of corruption, involving substantial bribes over a major property development project.

Prosecutors alleged Ko, aged 66, accepted 17.1 million Taiwan dollars in bribes and embezzled political donations, warranting a total sentence request exceeding 28 years. Ko denies all charges, framing them as politically driven, while urged onlookers to remain steadfast during this turbulent period.

The Taiwan People's Party, founded by Ko, faces a challenging path as supporters protest his innocence. Despite its limited parliamentary presence, TPP collaborates with the opposition Kuomintang, leveraging their combined majority against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Rs 12 Crore Fraud Case

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Rs 12 Crore Fraud Case

 India
2
Turtlemint's IPO Set to Transform Fintech Landscape

Turtlemint's IPO Set to Transform Fintech Landscape

 India
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Middle East Tensions

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
India Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Crisis Concerns

India Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Crisis Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026