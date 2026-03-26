Taiwanese Political Storm: Ex-Mayor Ko Wen-je's 17-Year Sentence Sparks Controversy

In a significant development in Taiwanese politics, ex-Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je received a 17-year prison sentence on Thursday, confirmed by the Central News Agency. Ko, who once ran for the presidency, was convicted of corruption, involving substantial bribes over a major property development project.

Prosecutors alleged Ko, aged 66, accepted 17.1 million Taiwan dollars in bribes and embezzled political donations, warranting a total sentence request exceeding 28 years. Ko denies all charges, framing them as politically driven, while urged onlookers to remain steadfast during this turbulent period.

The Taiwan People's Party, founded by Ko, faces a challenging path as supporters protest his innocence. Despite its limited parliamentary presence, TPP collaborates with the opposition Kuomintang, leveraging their combined majority against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)