Ghosh Advocates for UP-Style Encounters in West Bengal: A Political Controversy

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has stirred a political controversy by advocating for Uttar Pradesh-style police encounters if his party wins power in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Ghosh criticized the current police force for allegedly operating under the influence of the ruling Trinamool Congress and failing to address criminal activities adequately.

His comments have prompted accusations from TMC leaders, who claim the BJP endorses extra-judicial violence, igniting a fresh political debate ahead of the polls.