Ghosh Advocates for UP-Style Encounters in West Bengal: A Political Controversy
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh sparked a political storm by suggesting UP-style police encounters in West Bengal if his party comes to power. He accused the current police of being biased towards the ruling TMC and vowed to combat crime aggressively. His remarks led to a heated exchange between BJP and TMC.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has stirred a political controversy by advocating for Uttar Pradesh-style police encounters if his party wins power in the upcoming West Bengal elections.
Ghosh criticized the current police force for allegedly operating under the influence of the ruling Trinamool Congress and failing to address criminal activities adequately.
His comments have prompted accusations from TMC leaders, who claim the BJP endorses extra-judicial violence, igniting a fresh political debate ahead of the polls.
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