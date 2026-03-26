Left Menu

Grateful Acknowledgment of Central Support for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to key leaders for providing additional central assistance. The financial aid amounting to Rs 5,000 crore is expected to bolster development, expedite infrastructure projects, and improve public welfare across the region, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:34 IST
Grateful Acknowledgment of Central Support for Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore in Additional Central Assistance to the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister's Office publicly acknowledged this support, declaring it a timely intervention poised to significantly enhance development initiatives, speed up infrastructure projects, and promote public welfare in Jammu and Kashmir.

This financial aid package is expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing efforts to improve living standards and boost the region's overall growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Fuel Supply Unfazed Amidst Panic Rumors

Maharashtra Fuel Supply Unfazed Amidst Panic Rumors

 India
2
Trump Admits U.S. Diverts Weapons Across Global Regions

Trump Admits U.S. Diverts Weapons Across Global Regions

 United States
3
Debunking the Jafrabad Metro Station Blast Myth

Debunking the Jafrabad Metro Station Blast Myth

 India
4
Romania's Budget Deficit: A Promising Start to 2026

Romania's Budget Deficit: A Promising Start to 2026

 Romania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026