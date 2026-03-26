Grateful Acknowledgment of Central Support for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore in Additional Central Assistance to the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister's Office publicly acknowledged this support, declaring it a timely intervention poised to significantly enhance development initiatives, speed up infrastructure projects, and promote public welfare in Jammu and Kashmir.

This financial aid package is expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing efforts to improve living standards and boost the region's overall growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)