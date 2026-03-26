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Political Turmoil Strikes: TVK Chief's Battle for Women's Dignity

TVK chief Vijay lodged a complaint against V Ponraj for derogatory remarks about women, allegedly protected by the ruling DMK. Vijay condemned Ponraj's comments, calling for action and predicting DMK's downfall in 2026 elections. The controversy has sparked statewide protests by TVK supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:19 IST
Political Turmoil Strikes: TVK Chief's Battle for Women's Dignity
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, TVK chief Vijay visited the Director General of Police's office on Thursday to file a formal complaint against V Ponraj. Ponraj, a former scientific advisor to A P J Abdul Kalam, now serves as a political commentator.

Vijay alleges that Ponraj made "derogatory" remarks about women, claiming they were shielded by the ruling DMK. These comments, Vijay argues, insult womanhood and endanger the ruling party's prospects in the 2026 assembly elections. He drew attention to the serious nature of these offenses, which have led to growing outrage across the state.

Adding to the tensions, TVK leader Sengottaiyan confirmed that Vijay was deeply affected by the disrespectful nature of the comments. Meanwhile, TVK supporters have taken to the streets, demanding swift justice and the arrest of those responsible for the disparaging remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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