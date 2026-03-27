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Balendra Shah: Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister on a Mission for Political Stability

Balendra Shah, Nepal's youngest prime minister and former Kathmandu mayor, faces challenges of political stability and job creation. His party won a significant parliamentary majority, following youth-led protests against corruption. Shah's immediate task is addressing demands and ensuring good governance in a nation plagued by economic and political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:37 IST
Balendra Shah: Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister on a Mission for Political Stability
Balendra Shah

On Friday, Balendra Shah was inaugurated as the Prime Minister of Nepal amidst expectations of political stability and job creation in the economically challenged Himalayan nation. Rising from rapper to politician, Shah's party won a decisive victory post anti-corruption protests that resulted in 76 fatalities last September.

As Nepal's youngest and first Madhesi prime minister at 35, Shah faces immediate pressure to implement recommendations from a report on protest violence. Political analyst Puranjan Acharya emphasized the urgent need for transparency and efficient service delivery from Shah's administration starting Sunday, the first working day.

Nepal has struggled with political instability, witnessing 32 governments since 1990. While the Nepali Congress and former PM Oli's party trail in parliament, the country anticipates Shah's strategies for tackling corruption, job scarcity, and governance.

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