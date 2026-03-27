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Senate Advances DHS Funding Amid Immigration Dispute

The U.S. Senate passed legislation to restore funding to the Department of Homeland Security without resolving immigration enforcement disputes. Key agencies like airport security will receive funds, but immigration control persists. The standoff has caused airport chaos and remains unresolved, highlighting political tensions over immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:42 IST
Senate Advances DHS Funding Amid Immigration Dispute
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The U.S. Senate moved forward with legislation early Friday to restore funding to most of the Department of Homeland Security. This includes crucial areas like airport security, heavily impacted by the ongoing dispute over immigration enforcement.

The passed bill aims to reestablish pay for airport security screeners, disaster-response workers, and U.S. Coast Guard members, restoring their earnings since mid-February. However, this bill notably excludes implementing new restrictions on agents executing President Donald Trump's immigration policies—a core demand of the Democrats. Meanwhile, the partial government shutdown didn't impair immigration enforcement as funding remained accessible through alternative sources for ICE and CBP.

The Republican-majority House must also approve the bill before it can proceed to President Trump for signing, with a potential vote lined up later today. This funding deadlock originated from federal agents' controversial actions in Minneapolis and has fueled travel delays across U.S. airports, leading to an executive decision by Trump to address the staffing crisis with temporary pay measures for 50,000 airport security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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