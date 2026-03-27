Senate Moves to End Shutdown, but Immigration Standoff Continues
The U.S. Senate voted to end a partial government shutdown affecting airports, but failed to resolve an immigration enforcement dispute. The bill restores funding for airport security and the Coast Guard, but lacks concessions on immigration, prompting continued Democratic opposition. The Republican-led House must still approve it.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:49 IST
The U.S. Senate made strides toward ending a partial government shutdown that caused chaos at U.S. airports by voting to restore funding for key security agencies.
The vote, taking place early Friday morning, aimed to alleviate the strains at major airports by ensuring employees of crucial agencies like the Department of Homeland Security receive their due pay.
While this legislative action marks progress, it falls short of addressing the contentious immigration enforcement policies that initiated the standoff, leaving Democrats unsatisfied.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senate Blocks ICE Funding Amid Government Shutdown
Senate Moves to End Airport Chaos: Partial DHS Funding Approved
Senate Advances DHS Funding Amid Immigration Dispute
Uncia Technologies Secures First Major Funding to Expand Globally
Nearly 2 Million Somali Children Face Acute Malnutrition Amid Conflict and Funding Shortfalls