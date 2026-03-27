Senate Moves to End Shutdown, but Immigration Standoff Continues

The U.S. Senate made strides toward ending a partial government shutdown that caused chaos at U.S. airports by voting to restore funding for key security agencies.

The vote, taking place early Friday morning, aimed to alleviate the strains at major airports by ensuring employees of crucial agencies like the Department of Homeland Security receive their due pay.

While this legislative action marks progress, it falls short of addressing the contentious immigration enforcement policies that initiated the standoff, leaving Democrats unsatisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)