Showdown in the House: Homeland Security Funding at Stake

The U.S. House of Representatives is gearing up for a crucial vote aimed at restoring funding for the Department of Homeland Security through the end of May. Speaker Mike Johnson announced this move on Friday, marking a significant divergence from a bill that recently passed the Senate.

In a statement to reporters, Johnson criticized the Senate's actions, labeling them as a 'joke.' His remarks underscore the ongoing tension between the House and Senate over the best approach to funding one of the country's key security departments.

Johnson also revealed that he had conferred with former President Donald Trump, who reportedly supports the House Republicans' current strategy. This alignment further illustrates the political dynamics at play as lawmakers grapple with how to secure essential government funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)