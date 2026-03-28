Political Standoff Deepens: House Rejects Senate Solution to Government Shutdown

House Republicans have thwarted a Senate-approved plan to resolve a six-week government shutdown, rejecting a bipartisan compromise. This decision exacerbates disruptions at U.S. airports as the spring-break travel period continues.

President Trump responded by declaring an emergency, instructing the TSA to pay officers who had been working without pay due to the deadlock. Although the Senate had decided to restore funding for the Department of Homeland Security, including TSA officers, the House demands additional funding for immigration enforcement.

Underneath the funding disputes lies a contentious debate on immigration policy, with Democrats refusing to endorse any measure supporting aggressive immigration tactics, a hallmark of Trump's administration. The shutdown's consequences manifest in airports across the nation, intensifying political tensions as Congress searches for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)