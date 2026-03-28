Trump's Vision: A Self-Proclaimed Peacemaker with Bold Claims

Speaking at the Saudi-backed Future Investment Initiative Summit in Miami, former US President Donald Trump articulated his aspiration for a legacy as a 'great peacemaker.' Trump claimed responsibility for halting eight wars, notably mentioning conflicts between India and Pakistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and others.

Amidst discussions on reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for oil shipments, Trump underscored its significance, asserting it conditions agreements with Iran. His commentary included a light-hearted quip, dubbing it the 'Strait of Trump.' He highlighted Iran's weakening stance post the US military operation Epic Fury.

Trump criticized NATO, labeling it a 'paper tiger,' and insisted the US thwarted Iran's nuclear ambitions. He hinted at possible actions against Cuba, adding a controversial note to his address, urging the media to disregard his statement.