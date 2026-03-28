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Trump's Vision: A Self-Proclaimed Peacemaker with Bold Claims

Former US President Donald Trump has declared himself as a potential peacemaker, claiming he halted eight wars, including conflicts involving India and Pakistan. Speaking at an investment summit, he discussed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and critiqued NATO while addressing US-led actions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 06:34 IST
Trump's Vision: A Self-Proclaimed Peacemaker with Bold Claims
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Speaking at the Saudi-backed Future Investment Initiative Summit in Miami, former US President Donald Trump articulated his aspiration for a legacy as a 'great peacemaker.' Trump claimed responsibility for halting eight wars, notably mentioning conflicts between India and Pakistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and others.

Amidst discussions on reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for oil shipments, Trump underscored its significance, asserting it conditions agreements with Iran. His commentary included a light-hearted quip, dubbing it the 'Strait of Trump.' He highlighted Iran's weakening stance post the US military operation Epic Fury.

Trump criticized NATO, labeling it a 'paper tiger,' and insisted the US thwarted Iran's nuclear ambitions. He hinted at possible actions against Cuba, adding a controversial note to his address, urging the media to disregard his statement.

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