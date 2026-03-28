Allegations of Electoral Bias Stir Controversy in Kerala
BJP Kerala general secretary S Suresh accused Election Commission officials of colluding with the state government and CPI(M) to undermine election fairness. Allegations include tampering with election documents and misusing state resources for campaign purposes, prompting calls for intervention and unbiased electoral oversight.
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The BJP's Kerala general secretary, S Suresh, has raised serious concerns over the impartiality of Election Commission officials, alleging collusion with the state government and the ruling CPI(M) to compromise election integrity.
Suresh highlighted incidents involving a BJP seal found on official Election Commission documents, leading to suspensions. He claimed these actions suggest a conspiracy against the party, pointing to links between suspended officials and CPI(M) affiliates.
Further allegations involve inappropriate use of state resources and biased appointments within the election machinery, prompting calls for immediate Election Commission intervention to ensure unbiased election procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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