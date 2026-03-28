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CPI(M) Addresses Allegations of Alliance with SDPI

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby refuted claims of an electoral pact with the SDPI, emphasizing the misalignment between SDPI's approach and democratic politics. He also addressed the perceived Congress-BJP understanding in Kerala and highlighted support from parties like the PDP. Election campaigns continue amid these political narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:12 IST
CPI(M) Addresses Allegations of Alliance with SDPI
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Amidst swirling political accusations, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby firmly denied any electoral alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Speaking at a press conference, Baby highlighted that SDPI's political approach does not align with democratic values, a stance shared by the CPI(M).

As electoral narratives intensify in Kerala, Baby addressed the support from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), which views the Left Democratic Front (LDF) as favorable to minorities. He stressed the PDP's prerogative to back the LDF and praised the party's evolution towards democratic practices.

Furthermore, Baby highlighted a purported alliance between the Congress and the BJP, a claim echoed by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, who lambasted the Congress for gravitating towards BJP ideologies. The political landscape continues to evolve as Kerala prepares for Assembly elections on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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