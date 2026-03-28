CPI(M) Addresses Allegations of Alliance with SDPI

Amidst swirling political accusations, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby firmly denied any electoral alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Speaking at a press conference, Baby highlighted that SDPI's political approach does not align with democratic values, a stance shared by the CPI(M).

As electoral narratives intensify in Kerala, Baby addressed the support from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), which views the Left Democratic Front (LDF) as favorable to minorities. He stressed the PDP's prerogative to back the LDF and praised the party's evolution towards democratic practices.

Furthermore, Baby highlighted a purported alliance between the Congress and the BJP, a claim echoed by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, who lambasted the Congress for gravitating towards BJP ideologies. The political landscape continues to evolve as Kerala prepares for Assembly elections on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)