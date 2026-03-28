Sibal Challenges Govt's 'Nation First' Claim Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticized the Modi government, accusing it of failing to prioritize national interests amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. At a press conference, Sibal expressed concern over India's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern imports, which he believes could pose significant economic challenges.

Sibal highlighted the disparity between India's strategic reserves and those of countries like China and Japan, questioning why India is ill-prepared for potential supply chain disruptions. He asked Prime Minister Modi to provide clarity on how the conflict might impact India, emphasizing the need for a 'nation first' approach.

The criticism comes just after Prime Minister Modi addressed chief ministers and lieutenant governors, stressing the importance of maintaining economic stability and preparing for prolonged global disruptions. The government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding citizens' interests against potential economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)