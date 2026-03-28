Farewell to the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Punjab Politics: Lal Singh Passes Away

Lal Singh, a veteran Congress leader revered as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Punjab Congress, passed away at 84 in Mohali on Saturday. Known for his pivotal role in Punjab's politics over nearly five decades, Singh was admitted to a private hospital following complaints of breathing difficulties.

His political journey, marked by significant contributions as Finance Minister under Amarinder Singh's government and an influential minister during the transformative era of Chief Minister Beant Singh, left a lasting impact. A six-term MLA, Singh was a powerhouse in state governance, representing Dakala five times and Sanour once.

Tributes flowed from across the political spectrum, acknowledging his remarkable public service. Notable figures including Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed their condolences, underscoring the profound legacy left by Lal Singh in Punjab's political and social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)