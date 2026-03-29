Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Agenda in Fiery Speech

Amidst heated political exchanges, Mamata Banerjee criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah's political 'chargesheet' against the TMC, accusing him of past misdeeds. At a Purulia rally, she warns that a BJP-led government would end the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' women's scheme and restrict dietary choices, asserting voter roll manipulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purulia | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:38 IST
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Agenda in Fiery Speech
chargesheet
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering attack on the Union Home Minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded to Amit Shah's political 'chargesheet' with her own fierce accusations. Speaking at a rally in Purulia, Banerjee asserted that Shah should face a chargesheet for his past transgressions.

She further alleged that if the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, it would dismantle welfare initiatives such as the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women and impose restrictions on dietary choices, including the consumption of fish, meat, and eggs.

Banerjee also made a startling claim regarding voter suppression, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the deletion of 1.2 crore names from the electoral roll via SIR in the lead-up to the assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

 United States
2
BJP Aims for Assam Hat-trick Under Sarma, Criticizes Congress Legacy

BJP Aims for Assam Hat-trick Under Sarma, Criticizes Congress Legacy

 India
3
Cong's 'five guarantees' for Assam: Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigenous people; Rs 1,250 per month to senior citizens in state.

Cong's 'five guarantees' for Assam: Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigeno...

 India
4
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Property Dispute

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Property Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026