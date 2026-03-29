Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Agenda in Fiery Speech
Amidst heated political exchanges, Mamata Banerjee criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah's political 'chargesheet' against the TMC, accusing him of past misdeeds. At a Purulia rally, she warns that a BJP-led government would end the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' women's scheme and restrict dietary choices, asserting voter roll manipulations.
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In a blistering attack on the Union Home Minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded to Amit Shah's political 'chargesheet' with her own fierce accusations. Speaking at a rally in Purulia, Banerjee asserted that Shah should face a chargesheet for his past transgressions.
She further alleged that if the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, it would dismantle welfare initiatives such as the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women and impose restrictions on dietary choices, including the consumption of fish, meat, and eggs.
Banerjee also made a startling claim regarding voter suppression, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the deletion of 1.2 crore names from the electoral roll via SIR in the lead-up to the assembly elections.
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