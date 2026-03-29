Left Menu

Crisis and Contention: The Resignation of Veron Mossengo-Omba

Veron Mossengo-Omba resigned as the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) general secretary amid controversies and calls for investigation into the organization's leadership. Criticized for overstaying and a toxic work environment, his exit paves the way for potential new roles in football governance within the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:49 IST
Crisis and Contention: The Resignation of Veron Mossengo-Omba

Amidst growing criticism and scrutiny over the Confederation of African Football's leadership, general secretary Veron Mossengo-Omba has resigned. His departure follows widespread calls for his removal due to alleged corruption and governance issues.

Despite a highly-publicized resignation statement citing retirement, CAF President Patrice Motsepe revealed Mossengo-Omba's potential new role in Congolese football development. This move fuels speculation about his future involvement in African football administration.

Mossengo-Omba's tenure was marked by controversy, including accusations of fostering a toxic work environment, despite being cleared of wrongdoing. The leadership turmoil puts a spotlight on CAF's integrity, as the organization grapples with the fallout from the controversial Africa Cup of Nations decision.

TRENDING

1
Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls.

Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly poll...

 India
2
Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

 Global
4
CAF Announces Expansion of Africa Cup of Nations

CAF Announces Expansion of Africa Cup of Nations

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026