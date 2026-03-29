Crisis and Contention: The Resignation of Veron Mossengo-Omba

Amidst growing criticism and scrutiny over the Confederation of African Football's leadership, general secretary Veron Mossengo-Omba has resigned. His departure follows widespread calls for his removal due to alleged corruption and governance issues.

Despite a highly-publicized resignation statement citing retirement, CAF President Patrice Motsepe revealed Mossengo-Omba's potential new role in Congolese football development. This move fuels speculation about his future involvement in African football administration.

Mossengo-Omba's tenure was marked by controversy, including accusations of fostering a toxic work environment, despite being cleared of wrongdoing. The leadership turmoil puts a spotlight on CAF's integrity, as the organization grapples with the fallout from the controversial Africa Cup of Nations decision.