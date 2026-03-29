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Samastha President Urges Caution Amid Election Controversy

Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, advised leaders to avoid statements that might embroil the organization in political disputes. His comments followed a criticism by Mukkam Umar Faizi of the IUML’s decision to field women candidates from general seats, stirring a religious-political debate ahead of the Kerala elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:54 IST
Samastha President Urges Caution Amid Election Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, has advised leaders to steer clear of unnecessary political rhetoric. His remarks follow a statement from Samastha leader Mukkam Umar Faizi, who criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for choosing women candidates from general seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Thangal emphasized the independence of party leadership in candidate selection, urging them to carefully consider the implications. He warned against making statements that could embroil the organization in controversy. 'Political and religious views on such matters often diverge,' Thangal stated, noting the differing perspectives.

Faizi had previously asserted that women should only be fielded from reserved seats, aligning with Samastha's stance. Despite this, the IUML chose two women candidates for general constituencies, a decision met with internal and external scrutiny. With elections on April 9, tensions rise as these debates continue.

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