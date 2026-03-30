WTO Talks Deadlock: Impact on Global Digital Trade

The World Trade Organization (WTO) talks concluded with an unresolved impasse as Brazil opposed a U.S.-backed plan to prolong the exemption on customs duties for electronic transmissions.

The WTO Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, announced the lapse of the e-commerce moratorium, fuelling uncertainty in global digital trade. With negotiations falling short, the WTO's role in trade governance faces increasing scrutiny, especially as nations leverage workarounds outside its purview.

The discord unfolded amid efforts to draft a WTO reform plan, highlighting broader governance challenges. Moving forward, discussions are slated to resume in Geneva, with expectations of bridging gaps between member countries.